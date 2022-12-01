Courteney Cox Photobombs 'Friends' Fans on the Iconic Orange Couch

The one where Courteney Cox surprises lucky Friends fans. On Wednesday, the actress, who starred as Monica Geller on the series, shared a video of her dropping in on tourists who were doing a tour of the Friends stage on the Warner Bros. lot.

"I’m working at Warner Bros. and I thought this would be the perfect time for me to surprise some Friends fans and photobomb their shots," the 58-year-old actress said in the video.

In the clip, unsuspecting tourists get excited as they are told to sit on the iconic orange couch. In the moment they are getting their photos taken, Cox pops up from behind the couch -- unbeknownst to them. The cameraman asks the fans to give the photos their seal of approval, and that’s when they notice the big reveal.

"Don’t you hate a photo bomber? #friends," she captioned the video.

"It’s Monica," one group of fans exclaims.

Another shocked fan is brought to tears as she hugs Cox and tells her, "This is the coolest thing to happen in my life."

Following Cox’s reveal, she poses with the fans for one final group shot.

"You cutie patootie, @courteneycoxofficial," Jennifer Garner wrote in the comments.

"No. I do NOT hate a photo bomber. Those people are AMAYYYYYZING & geniuses," Angie Harmon added.

Cox clearly still has a lot of love for the series, which also starred Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.

In September, Cox took to social media to playfully respond to Kanye West’s tweet that said Friends wasn’t funny.

"I actually didn't write the tweet that said 'Friends wasn't funny either' but I wish I had,” the rapper wrote.

In Cox's video, she plays West's song, "Heartless," before noticing the rapper's message. She angrily sets down her phone and walks away.

"I bet the old Kayne thought Friends was funny ☹️," Cox captioned the video.