Courteney Cox Follows Expectant Moms’ Harrowing Pregnancy Struggles in ‘9 Months With Courteney Cox’ Trailer

Courteney Cox is celebrating Mother’s Day by premiering the second season of her Facebook Watch series, 9 Months With Courteney Cox.

The docuseries features the loved Friends star following 10 families across America as they navigate the final months of pregnancy and the trials of welcoming a child amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Infertility, illness, disability -- this season of 9 Months, the stakes couldn’t be higher,” Cox, 55, says in a new trailer released Monday. “Something compels them forward -- a life.”

“If they can summon the courage to carry on, the reward is a gift of a lifetime,” Cox adds.

The expectant moms include Merrill, a woman carrying a baby for her best friend who has an inoperable brain tumor, and Caylea, who was born with achondroplasia (dwarfism) and fears her child may be too. “If my kid is born with dwarfism, so be it,” she says in the trailer.

Twin sisters Tiesha and Dienesha, meanwhile, are both expecting boys on the same due date. “I really thank God -- he made us pregnant at the same time,” one of the twins tearfully shares in the teaser.

New episodes of the series will premiere Sundays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. PT.

A Facebook group has also been set up alongside the series to provide a “safe haven for parents and future parents to connect and talk about pregnancy and parenting.”



Cox can relate to the struggles of pursuing motherhood. She talked to ET in 2019 about experiencing multiple miscarriages and IVF treatments before welcoming her now 15-year-old daughter, Coco, whom she shares with ex-husband David Arquette.

"If I can share any light or give any wisdom to somebody, or hope, I would share anything I can," Cox said. "In the end, I think that's important."

The actress and Coco have been making the best of quarantine time with TikTok videos and fun online performances.

