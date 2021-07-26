Courteney Cox Calls 'Friends' Co-Star Matt LeBlanc a 'Gem of a Human Being' in Birthday Post

Monica wants to make sure Joey has a great birthday! Courteney Cox celebrated her Friends co-star, Matt LeBlanc's, 54th birthday on Sunday, taking to her Instagram Stories to share a sweet selfie with the actor.

"Happy Birthday to this GEM of a human being @mleblanc," the 57-year-old actress wrote, adding three heart emojis.

LeBlanc wasn't the only Friends star Cox posted about over the weekend. While having a jam session with singer Brandie Carlile, Cox made a funny video of Carlile holding a note for a very long time, so long, in fact, that she had time to pour a glass of wine and video chat with her co-star friend, Lisa Kudrow.

Courteney Cox/Instagram Stories

"Hey, I just have a moment because Brandie, we're playing the song 'Right on Time' where she sings and goes off," Cox told Kudrow.

"A few minutes? You have more than a few minutes!" Kudrow responded. "I don't even have that long."

Once they hang up, Cox has a snack and plays some JENGA before finally returning to the piano as Carlile finishes her impressive note.

"I love @brandicarlile. That girl can sing… and sing… and sing… 🙄🤷🏻‍♀️ #rightontime," Cox captioned the clip.

