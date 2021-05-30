Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran Do 'The Routine' From 'Friends'

Courteney Cox has found a new routine partner. The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a hilarious video of her and pal Ed Sheeran reenacting "The Routine" from Friends.

The pair nail the routine as best as they could, but with a slightly different ending. "Just some routine dancing with a friend… @teddysphotos," Cox captioned the clip, adding the hashtag, "#ReRoutine."

Fans and Cox's famous friends couldn't help but comment on the video, with Kaley Cuoco writing, "This is EPIC."

"This is amazing!! 🙌🏽👏🏽," Tan France added, while Jen Meyer asked, "Did you just break the internet?!?!"

Friends fans will remember "The Routine" from season 6, episode 10 of the sitcom, in which Monica (Cox) and Ross (David Schwimmer) resurrected their former dance routine on the set of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

The actors who played Ross and Monica's parents, Christina Pickles and Elliott Gould, actually made an appearance in Friends: The Reunion, which released on Friday.

"They were awfully nice to us, " Pickles sweetly recalled in the special. "One day, we came to work and they said, 'The parents are here!' and it was so moving, We really did feel like their parents and in fact, we used to worry about them quite a lot. Elliott said, 'We're behaving like we're really their parents.' And we did. They were so sweet."

Friends: The Reunion is streaming now on HBO Max. See more in the video below.