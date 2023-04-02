Country Star Lily Rose and Wife Daira Eamon Detail 'Emotional' Wedding Day (Exclusive)

It's a special date night for Lily Rose and Daira Eamon. The pair walked their first red carpet as a married couple at Sunday's 2023 CMT Music Awards!

"We have been riding a high, to say the least," Rose tells ET's Cassie DiLaura, adding that they've been treating the trip as the beginning of their honeymoon. "We're so grateful so it's amazing."

The "Whatcha Know About That" singer and her longtime love tied the knot at The Bridge Building in Nashville on March 25. The couple kept to a simple black-and-white theme, with Rose wearing a custom white suit from Indochino, while Eamon wore a gorgeous sheer dress from Galia Lahav.

"We wanted to get married in Nashville because it was 'our' home together, and we wanted all of our family and friends to come to celebrate us here," the couple told People, which also shared photos from the wedding. "[The Bridge Building] had been a dream of ours since we first saw it."

Now, the married couple is strutting their stuff together for one of country music's biggest nights. Looking back on their big day, Eamon has one pivotal piece of advice for couples looking forward to saying their "I dos."

"Don't stress -- just enjoy the moment and it'll all fall into place," the 28-year-old advises. Her wife adds, "It goes by really quickly and it is very easy to get drunk on your wedding day regardless of what people say!"

Rose admits that she was the more "emotional" of the two on the day, sharing that "when we finally got to the venue and saw all of our seventeen-month prep just coming into fruition -- it was amazing. It was amazing."

Renee Dominguez/FilmMagic

While the singer isn't nominated tonight, the awards show is especially big for Rose who will perform live on TV for the first time.

"It's my first TV award show performance so I'm just grateful [and] honored to be doing it," the 29-year-old tells ET. "It's wild. I still can't believe it. I don't have [the] words."

Rose explained that the song is "one of my favorites to perform with my band," so although she's full of nerves, she's excited to perform for the crowd. "I'm really stoked to do something that feels comfortable so it's high energy and we're excited," she adds.

Rose's performance is one of the many slated for the award ceremony, including a performance by host Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn.

The pair's duet, "Thank God," reached number one on the Country Airplay chart in February 2023, making it the second duet by a married couple to top the chart -- following Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's "It's Your Love" in 1997.

They'll take the stage at the CMT Music Awards for the first televised performance of the song, and Katelyn admitted to ET that she's a bit nervous about the moment.

"I think the difference is, at Kane's shows, I know that they're there for him. They love us. They love our family. And so it's just like a whole different audience," she shared. "[At the CMTs], I know he's out there in front of his peers and other artists and stuff like that. So it definitely adds a little bit more nerves to it."

The awards show producers have nothing but faith in the couple, however, saying in a statement, "Kane Brown is a genre-defying force and an electric live performer who continues to break barriers and smash records. He and Kelsea are both seasoned pros and an unstoppable duo with mega charisma, star power and global appeal to match. We couldn’t pick a more dynamic pair to helm our show’s first ever move to Austin in what is sure to be one of our most memorable yet – and can’t wait for him and Katelyn to share the stage for what will be an unforgettable, world premiere performance."

The 2023 CMT Music Awards airs live on CBS and is streaming on Paramount+. For more coverage of the big event, including all of the night's winners, keep checking back with ETonline.