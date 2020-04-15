Country Singer Russell Dickerson and Wife Kailey Expecting First Child

From a "worn out set of shoes" to "dad shoes"!



Russell Dickerson and his wife, Kailey, will welcome their first child later this year, ET can confirm.



The happy couple made the big announcement to People, with the "Blue Tacoma" singer adding on Instagram on Wednesday, "THE DAD SHOES ARE OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL! WE’RE HAVING A BABY!!"



The couple, who wed in 2013, had been trying to conceive for nine months. "It just got to the point where we’re like, 'Well, if it happens, it happens. It'll happen when it does.' It's all God’s timing on that part," the 32-year-old country singer admitted to the outlet. "So yeah, I was completely surprised."

The over-the-moon parents-to-be also shared that Kailey told her husband on New Year's Day, saying she had one last Christmas present for him, which ended up being a pair of tiny blue slippers that read "Best Dad" in white letters.



They also added that they don't know the gender of their firstborn yet, but Kailey hasn't had any morning sickness yet.



The happy news comes as Russell has been sharing plenty of sweet throwback pics of him and his wife in honor of his "Love You Like I Used TUEsdays," which celebrate his latest single, "Love You Like I Used To."

Congratulations to the Dickersons!



