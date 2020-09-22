'Counting On' Sneak Peek: Jinger and Jeremy Shock Family With Their Baby News

A family FaceTime surprise! In an exclusive sneak peek clip of the Counting On season finale, the Duggar family learns about a new addition. As Joy Anna tells her family about her own pregnancy, Jinger reveals she's expecting as well.

"Speaking of little babies, we have an announcement to make!" Jinger's hubby, Jeremy Vuolo, says before turning to his daughter and asking, "What are you, Felicity?"

"Do you want to say big sister?" Jinger asks her 2-year-old daughter.

They also share that Jinger's due date is Nov. 19. The family then does a gender reveal with Jeremy kicking a soccer ball into the air that explodes with pink dust, showing they're having another girl.

In May 2020, the couple announced on social media that they were expecting again after previously suffering a miscarriage.

"Jeremy and I both guessed it was a girl, just a gut feeling we had. And we couldn’t be happier," Jinger wrote at the time. "The bond that sisters share is unique, and one I cherish every day. After all these years, they’re still my best friends! I’m glad God’s giving that gift for Felicity to enjoy. As for me and Jeremy, we’ll definitely have our hands full! But there’s nothing else we’d rather carry."

ET spoke with Jinger in June following her pregnancy announcement, where she talked about some of the stress of sharing the news after her miscarriage.

"Of course, following the miscarriage... you're excited [to get pregnant again], but you don't want to get too excited at the same time," she said. "But now I am nearly halfway, and so I'm really thankful."

Counting On airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

