Conchata Ferrell, 'Two and a Half Men' Star, Dead at 77

Two and a Half Men star Conchata Ferrell has died. She was 77.

The actress passed away on Monday, Oct. 12 at 12:30 p.m. PT as a result of complications following a cardiac arrest. Ferrell died peacefully, surrounded by family at Sherman Oaks Hospital in Sherman Oaks, California.

Ferrell's longtime agent and friend, Judith Moss, confirmed the news to ET on Tuesday, sharing, "Her work and being in front of an audience was always her joy."

"Conchata's talent, laughter and smart, quick wit that she brought to her characters and her life will be greatly missed," Moss continued. "The entertainment and energy she created will always be treasured by all of her loyal fans."

After news broke of her passing, her Two and a Half Men co-star, Jon Cryer, tweeted, "She was a beautiful human Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many."

The Emmy-nominated actress was hospitalized for an illness back in May and later suffered a heart attack. Ferrell spent more than four months in the ICU before being placed on a respirator and receiving dialysis, her husband, Arnie Anderson, revealed to TMZ in July.

Ferrell was perhaps best known as the no-nonsense housekeeper Berta on Two and a Half Men, a role which earned her two Emmy nominations, but she enjoyed a vast career that spanned decades, and landed her on multiple hit shows and in several films.

Ferrell began her acting career in the early 1970s, appearing in off-Broadway productions such as The Hot L Baltimore and The Sea Horse. Ferrell went on to book a guest role on the sitcom Maude prior to landing a recurring role on the sitcom Hot L Baltimore, which was adapted from the play.

Her first big film role was in Heartland followed by Mystic Pizza, co-starring Julia Roberts, whom she reunited with years later in Erin Brockovich.

Ferrell also appeared on the short-lived '80s sitcom E/R, and earned her first Emmy nod in 1992 for her role as Susan Bloom on L.A. Law. That same year, Ferrell parted ways with L.A. Law and joined the sitcom Hearts Afire for three seasons.

Many of Ferrell’s TV gigs were guest spots on numerous shows, such as Who’s the Boss, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Night Court, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, The Love Boat, Teen Angel, Two Guys, A Girl and a Pizza Place, Matlock, andGrace and Frankie. She is also known for her roles on Everybody Loves Raymond, My Name Is Earl, and Netflix’s The Ranch.

On the movie front, Ferrell's acting credits include Edward Scissorhands, Crime and Punishment in Suburbia, Mr. Deeds, and Krampus.

Ferrell was born on March 28, 1943, in Lauderdale, West Virginia. She grew up in Ohio and attended West Virginia University for two semesters, before dropping out and enrolling in Marshall University, where she graduated with a degree in history education.

The beloved character actress is survived by her husband, Arnie, one daughter, two stepdaughters, along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.