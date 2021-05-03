Conan O'Brien's TBS Show to End in June

Conan O'Brien's late-night show has an end date. Conan will officially sign off on Thursday, June 24, TBS announced Monday evening.

The final weeks of shows will feature a lineup of special guests as well as an extended hour-long finale with a look back on the past 11 years of Conan.

Following the final episode, O’Brien will transition to development on his new show for HBO Max, which will be a departure from his current traditional talk-show format. O'Brien took to Twitter to confirm the announcement and explain why he's making the switch.

Conan announces the final episode of #CONAN will air on June 24th. Tune in over the next two months for special guests and a look back at the past 11 years! pic.twitter.com/saOKwIRg3y — Team Coco (@TeamCoco) May 4, 2021

"A very old buddhist monk once told me, that to pick something up, you must first put something down," O'Brien said. "I'll be honest with you, he was drunk out of his skull and very belligerent, and I maintain you can pick up two things if you use both hands. He just got mad and started swinging at me, so I ended the conversation and took his advice."

O'Brien went on to call the people at TBS lovely and thanked them for giving him a home when he said he "needed one most."

"I'd like these last couple of weeks to be a fond look back at all the absurd madness that my team and I've concocted," he went on to share.

O’Brien began his late-night hosting career in 1993 when NBC tapped him to take over as host of Late Night, where he stayed through 2009. He briefly hosted The Tonight Show for less than a year before moving to TBS, where he launched Conan in 2010. His podcast, Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, and Conan: Without Borders, where he travels the world, have also been hugely successful.

Over the course of his career, he has won four Emmys and six Writers Guild Awards.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.