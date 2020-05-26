College Student Sets Up Virtual Blind Date for Her Single Mom and Professor

Aly Oliver, a student at the University of Colorado at Boulder, can now add "matchmaker" to her resume.

Like many college students across the country, Aly has been taking classes online while quarantining at home in California with her single mother, Laura, amid the coronavirus pandemic. One day, while Aly was on a Zoom call with her classmates, Laura took notice of her daughter's attractive professor and quickly developed a crush. Naturally, Aly then took to TikTok to document everything that's happened since her mom first laid eyes on her teacher.

"My mom started crushing on my professor during quarantine," Aly explained in a video, seconds before her mom exclaimed, "What!? Oh my god, that guy is a babe!" Laura also joked about getting her daughter "an A in that class."

Aly then took it upon herself to schedule virtual office hours with the professor, so that her mom could "accidentally" walk in the room as she was chatting with him. They captured the entire moment on camera, and we gotta admit, it's quite hilarious!

As Aly was talking to her professor about what quarantine life has been like (making sure to note that her parents were divorced), her mom stepped into the room and asked if she wanted lunch.

"Oh, sorry, I'm on a Zoom call. Oh, hey, do you want to meet my favorite professor?" Aly replied, as Laura came over and got in the frame.

"Hi, I'm Zack," her professor said, waving. "As I told her dad, Aly is one of the best students in the class ... nice to meet you."

Turns out, the professor had no idea this was a virtual blind date setup, until Aly's TikTok videos went viral and news outlets began picking up the story. Aly then gave an "update" to her followers, revealing that she reached out to her professor via email and asked him if he wanted her to take the original video down.

"They live in two different states, and, quarantine, so not much [of an update]," she shared. "But I basically woke up the next morning after I posted that video to five million views and I was like, 'Oh f**k, like, I have to email him, this is so awkward.'"

"So I sent him an email and I was just like, 'Yo, I did not know this was going to go viral. I can totally take it down if you want, I'm sorry.' He was super chill about it though, he was just like, 'Yeah, you can keep it up, as long as you write your paper about it,'" she continued. "So I'm currently writing a paper on TikTok. That's college for you!"

Aly ended the update, however, with a very important note.

"I'm gonna drop my mom's cell phone number at the end of my essay, because, what do I have to lose?" she said, laughing.

We honestly can't wait to hear what happens next! In the meantime, read more feel-good stories like this one by heading to ET's Good News section.