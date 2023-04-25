'College Hill' Trailer: Ray J, Amber Rose and More Get Schooled in Season 2 of Celebrity Edition (Exclusive)

The hit reality series, College Hill: Celebrity Edition, is back with season 2 as Ray J, Amber Rose and more stars enroll at the HBCU, Alabama State University.

Ahead of the show's return to BET+ on Thursday, May 11, ET has the exclusive first trailer -- and first look at all ups and downs of pursuing a higher education and the joys and challenges that are unique to campus life.

As seen in the extended clip, the full cast for season 2 includes Ray J, who returns after first appearing in season 1, as well as Rose, Joseline Hernandez, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, Parker McKenna Posey, Iman Shumpert, Kwaylon “BlameItOnKway” Rogers, and O’Ryan.

BET+

And it's safe to say they all are going to walk away with plenty of life lessons -- just as long as they can make it to the many classes they're registered for.

"Going to an HBCU, I'm going to be able to learn things I've never learned before or that I've never heard about. But, like, today, I'm just tired and I need to rest," Hernandez is heard saying before she's seen snoring in bed.

But as seriously as they are taking the experiences -- from going to class to engaging in extracurricular activities -- the pressures are high, and some of them may not make it through the entire semester.

"I know we're in college, but damn, this is a lot," Posey says at one point after Ray J is being warned that this is his last chance.

So, who among the freshman class will make it as they step out of the spotlight and into the classroom to complete a tailor-made academic certificate program and get to cross the graduation stage? Viewers will have to tune in to find out.

College Hill: Celebrity Edition season 2 premieres Thursday, May 11 on BET+.