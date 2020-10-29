Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson Are Married

Congratulations to Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson! The couple tied the knot last weekend in an intimate ceremony.

The newlyweds shared the news via the Instagram account for Meals on Wheels, which posted a pic of the Staten Island Ferry pulling the traditional wedding day aluminum cans, with the caption, "Jost Married."

"We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC," read the caption. "Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio."

This marks the first marriage for 38-year-old Jost, and the third for 35-year-old Johansson. She was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011 and French journalist Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017. Johansson and Dauriac share their 6-year-old daughter, Rose.

Meanwhile, Jost and Johansson got engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating. In October of that year, she gushed about his proposal during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"He did [do it in a romantic way], he killed it," she shared. "It was a very James Bond situation. It was surprising. He's got a lot behind that [Saturday Night Live] news desk he's hiding."

"He's very charming and very thoughtful and romantic," she added. "I was surprised, even if you imagine what that moment is going to be like, it's still, it's a beautiful moment. It was very personal. It was a very special moment and I think more than anything, when someone tells you they want to share the rest of their life with you, it's a lovely, special thing."

In July, Jost talked about reevaluating their wedding plans due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said he and Johansson didn't know when they would tie the knot or if they could actually have a wedding ceremony.

"This is also not the time to get all your elderly, at-risk relatives together in one big group," he said when he called in to SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live.

The comedian later joked about the reason they've been postponing their wedding on his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, poking fun at his Saturday Night Live Weekend Update co-anchor, Michael Che.

"[Che] plans to make a scene at most events. That's his general approach," Jost quipped, noting that Che has threatened to cause a scene on the big day. "That's part of why we've just been postponing it is we can see him getting ready for the wedding and we're like, 'Maybe we should wait another day.' What I really want for Che is, I really want to ask him to do an objection at the wedding. A lot of people do speeches, but I think it would be nice in that moment, so few people utilize that moment to object and I think he could do a really great objection."

After DeGeneres joked that Che had asked her to be his plus one, Jost deadpanned, "What you want at a really small COVID wedding is you want a bunch of extra plus ones, hopefully they're flying in from across the country."