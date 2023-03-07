Cole Sprouse Talks Lili Reinhart Romance, Says Most of His Exes Have Cheated on Him

Cole Sprouse is ready to dive into his past relationships. The 30-year-old Riverdale star is a guest on Wednesday's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper.

In a trailer for the upcoming episode, Sprouse offers to tell Cooper about how he lost his virginity, teasing, "This is such a great story."

He also claims that he's been cheated on "by almost every single one of my girlfriends."

He's also opening up about his prior romance with his Riverdale co-star, Lili Reinhart.

Of navigating a breakup with someone he worked with, Sprouse admits, "It was really hard. ...I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other."

When Cooper asks why Sprouse and Reinhart split, he takes a long drag of his cigarette before the clip cuts out.

Sprouse and Reinhart dated for three years before splitting in January 2020. In August 2020, Sprouse confirmed the split, saying in an Instagram post, "Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter."

He has since moved on with girlfriend Ari Lou Fournier. They celebrated their two-year anniversary in January.