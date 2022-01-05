Cody Simpson's Sister Alli Breaks Her Neck, Is 'Extremely Lucky to Be Alive'

Cody Simpson's sister, Alli Simpson, is lucky to be alive. The 23-year-old Australian model took to Instagram this week to share that she'd been in an accident that left her with a broken neck and that she'd tested positive for COVID-19.

"Sometimes life can take a big turn in the blink of an eye.. For me, 2022 is not off to a great start," Alli captioned a photo of herself in a neck brace, lying in a hospital bed. "A broken neck (plus a positive COVID test)."

Alli shared that she dove ⁣into a shallow pool head first on New Year's Eve and hit her head, resulting in multiple "severe fractures."

Alli will have to wear the neck brace all day for the next four months as she recovers from the accident.

"I am extremely lucky to be alive and/or not quadriplegic as it JUST missed my spinal chord," she said. "The way I see it, four months is a drop in the ocean when it comes to the rest of my happy and healthy life.. as you can imagine, I have been in endless tears and thanking every guardian angel watching over me in the pool that night plus every moment since ❤️💋⁣"

She also urged her 1.2 million followers, "DON’T DIVE INTO ANYTHING WHEN YOU DON’T KNOW IT’S DEPTH!!!"

Alli's musician brother, Cody, reposted her post to his own Instagram Stories, writing, "You're a miracle. I love you and I am so grateful you are safe."

Cody Simpson/Instagram Stories

Cody himself is an experienced swimmer, qualifying in the Olympic trials for swimming in December 2020. For more from the musician, watch the clip below.