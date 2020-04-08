Coco Austin Reunites With Her Dad Following His ‘So Stressful’ Coronavirus Battle

Coco Austin has reunited with her father, Steve Austin, as he recovers from battling COVID-19 in conditions he likened to being in prison. Coco took to Instagram on Sunday to share two photos, including one with her 4-year-old daughter, Chanel, cuddled up to Steve.

“My dad made it back home!” she captioned the post, which also showed her and her sister, Kristy Williams, posing with Steve. “He is covid free but is still dealing with damaged lungs that covid leaves behind.. He is bound to an oxygen machine till who knows when but is very lucky.”

“He said being in the hospital for a month was like jail,” she continued. “No windows No visitors and laying in one spot and not being able to walk around was getting to him.. He also adds you could hear people moan in pain during the night and some people werent making it ..So sad 😥.”

Coco, 41, added that Steve had dropped 30 pounds during his monthlong stay at Arizona's Abrazo Arrowhead Hospital, but that she was determined to help him get his muscle back as they put the stress of recent weeks behind them.

“My job is to plump him back up so he gains his natural muscle back and is back healthy LOL,” she wrote. “It just feels great to see him in good spirits again..this whole thing has been so stressful ..This is the first time Chanel has seen him since the whole ordeal she was excited to see him as you can see. Oh and can I say all your prayers came through. #powerofprayer Thank you❤.”

Coco, who is married to Ice-T, opened up about Steve’s illness in July, sharing that he became ill on Father’s Day and was admitted to the ICU with breathing difficulties.

“My dad, amongs many others, thought Covid was a conspiracy and he was a non believer and never wore a mask..” she wrote on Instagram. “This was all hitting too close to home. when I for one have been obsessed with this whole #coronavirus thing since day one..watching day after day the news and TV programs for 5 months of people dying or becoming sick and not being able recover And personally Being so careful with my immediate family like teaching Chanel how to sanitize all day and always wearing a mask in public, even wearing gloves when I go to a grocery store.”

She noted that Steve, 63, was a “healthy buff guy with absolutely no underlying condition,” and that COVID-19 had affected both of his lungs.

After a “downward spiral” and one of his lungs starting to collapse, Steve started getting better, and he made it home July 23.

Coco previously shared that two of her aunts had also contracted the virus. "Seems they all got it at the same time,” she said.

