Cliff Robinson, Former NBA Star and ‘Survivor’ Contestant, Dead at 53

Cliff Robinson, former NBA star and Survivorcontestant, has died. He was 53. The news of the athlete's death was confirmed by his former team, the Portland Trailblazers, on Saturday. No cause of death has been shared at the time.

"The Trail Blazers organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Trail Blazers great Cliff Robinson. Robinson started his career in Portland in 1989 and stayed for eight seasons before continuing his 18-year career in the NBA," the statement reads. "His personality and energy were unmatched, and his contributions on the court were unmistakable, helping the Trail Blazers into the playoffs each of his eight seasons with the team."

"His streak of 461 consecutive games played with the Trail Blazers still stands as a franchise record, which is a testament to his hard work and dedication to the team," the statement continues. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to Cliff’s family and loved ones. Uncle Cliffy will be greatly missed by the Trail Blazers and all of Rip City."

Drafted in 1989 and after playing with the Trailblazers, Robinson was also a Phoenix Sun, Detroit Piston, Gold State Warrior and New Jersey Net. He received the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award in 1993 and was selected as an All-Star in 1994. He retired from the NBA in 2007.

Robinson also participated in the season 28 of Survivor in 2014. The theme for the season was Brains vs. Brawn and he finished in 14th place.

After news of his death broke, NBA players, former teammates and fans took to Twitter to express their condolences.

"I'm heartbroken to look back at this moment. Cliff Robinson was so important to his #Blazers teams and I always enjoyed competing against him. Another brother who left us long before his time. You'll be missed, Uncle Cliffy. RIP," Scottie Pippen tweeted.

I'm heartbroken to look back at this moment. Cliff Robinson was so important to his #Blazers teams and I always enjoyed competing against him. Another brother who left us long before his time. You'll be missed, Uncle Cliffy. RIP @UncleCliffy30 @trailblazers pic.twitter.com/bA2HWpM8iv — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) August 29, 2020

This hurts. GREAT teammate and have great memories starting my career with, Cliffy. Rest In Peace my guy ❤️ https://t.co/tkxqhmajb4 — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) August 29, 2020

Rest in peace, legend 🙏 — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) August 29, 2020

Rest In Peace to my brother Cliff Robinson. Eff 2020 man... pic.twitter.com/rabcjcZWBF — Vernon Maxwell (@VernonMaxwell11) August 29, 2020

Cliff Robinson one of the best, forever loved, RIP, true friendship!! — Shawn Kemp (@sk40_reignman) August 29, 2020

RIP Clifford Robinson - some of my earliest memories of NBA basketball were of you as the lifeblood to those early/mid 90’s Blazers teams. The Memorial Coliseum days!! RIP to a Portland legend. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) August 29, 2020

The last three days... My coach Lute Olson, my hero Chadwick Boseman and now my teammate Cliff Robinson 🤬 https://t.co/ZDJaPgI8pv — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) August 29, 2020

Robinson is survived by his wife, Heather Lufkins, and a teenage son, Isaiah Robinson.