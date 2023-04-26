Clay Walker Reveals Wife Suffered Miscarriage at 20 Weeks Pregnant With Baby No. 6: 'It Was a Nightmare'

Country singer Clay Walker and his family are mourning a pregnancy loss.

Just weeks after announcing that they were expecting their sixth child together, Walker has revealed that his wife, Jessica Craig, lost the baby at 20 weeks pregnant.

"The whole family had been waiting for the baby and it was really, just a huge blow," Walker, 53, tells People. Together, he and Craig, 40, share four sons -- Christiaan, 2, Ezra, 5, Elijah, 10, and William, 14 -- and one daughter -- Mary-Elizabeth, 13. Walker is also dad to two adult daughters -- Skylor and MaClay -- from a previous marriage.

"We had her room ready, her clothes bought -- everything, and her name, Eleanora Lindsey," the Texas-based artist shares. "So, it was a nightmare and still is for my wife. We were at 20 weeks, and we'd already made it through the toughest part. We've had five successful full-term pregnancies and five beautiful children. It's tough."

Just weeks earlier, the baby was "doing acrobats" during her 13-week ultrasound, he says. "We were laughing so hard because she was so active. And just everything was so perfect."

Walker rose to fame in the '90s with hits including "What's It to You," "Dreaming With My Eyes Open" and "If I Could Make a Living." He and Craig married in 2007.

The couple has leaned into their faith and friendships for comfort during this time.

"I just don't know how moms make it through the rest of their lives with that kind of pain," Walker says. "It's just so, so deep. And you know, as a husband and a father, not being able to do anything about it, not being able to protect my wife's feelings or the baby, sucks."

"It felt like we got run over by a train and just watching my wife suffer through that," he continues. "I feel for all the women out there who have been through a miscarriage, just because you're losing a child."

The pain Walker feels, he says, pales in comparison to the multiple sclerosis diagnosis he received in 1996.

"When I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, I never asked God 'why,' " he shares. "But you know, if I make it to heaven, [asking why this had to happen to us] is going to be my first question. There's no understanding this for me, and especially for a mom that's the greatest mom. She just tries to be the best mom and wife that she can be. It's unfair."