Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Cozy Up by the Pool Amid Florida Reunion

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss appear to be giving their romance another go. The former Bachelorette couple was spotted cozying up by the pool at their hotel in Florida on Sunday.

Clare and Dale reunited in Venice, Florida, last week, about a month after Dale announced their split on Jan. 19. Neither Clare nor Dale confirmed they were together, but they posted similar photos to their Instagram Stories, and Clare's voice could be heard in the background of Dale's videos.

Then, on Sunday, the two were spotted packing on the PDA by the pool. Photos reposted by Bachelorette Windmill on Instagram show Clare and Dale holding hands, and Clare leaning into Dale's shirtless chest.

Clare also posted a photo of Instagram with Dale's foot in the background. "Collecting memories 🤍," she wrote.

A source told ET on Friday that Clare and Dale are not back together, though they still care deeply about each other and enjoy each other’s company. The source added that the two were not jumping back into a serious relationship or back to being engaged.

Following their split, Clare admitted that she had been "struggling pretty bad." Meanwhile, Dale said that he felt "f**king wrecked" over the breakup, adding that he's felt "so many emotions, so much guilt, but also so much confusion, so much hurt."

