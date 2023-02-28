Claire Danes Shows Off Baby Bump While Reuniting With 'Homeland' Co-Star Damian Lewis on Red Carpet

It’s a Homeland reunion!

Former co-stars Claire Danes and Damian Lewis reunited on Monday when they attended the premiere of his new thriller series, A Spy Among Friends. The reunion comes 10 years after Lewis ended his run on the 8-season Showtime hit.

Lewis left the show in 2014 after the death of his character, U.S. Marine Sgt. Nicholas Brody, in season 3, while Claire starred as CIA officer Carrie Mathison until the final series, which aired in 2020. On the program, Lewis' war hero turned would-be terrorist falls in love with Danes’ bipolar CIA officer character.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Danes and Lewis shared a hug on the carpet while one noticeable accessory stole the show – the 43-year-old actress' baby bump.

In January, People confirmed Danes and her husband, 47-year-old actor Hugh Dancy, were expecting their third child together. The couple is already parents to 10-year-old Cyrus and 4-year-old Rowan.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ahead of the 2023 Golden Globes Danes spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, where she dished on expanding her family with baby No. 3, saying her pregnancy was "not so expected."

Frazier asked Danes how she feels in "mama mode" at this year's Golden Globes. "Mama mode is all right, this one was -- not so expected -- but we're thrilled and here we go!" she said.

"It's wonderful, I'm in the second trimester, which is the more forgiving chapter. So, I'm grateful we're out of the nausea phase," Danes added.

A Spy Among Friends will have Lewis playing real-life MI6 intelligence officer Nicholas Elliott, who is left in turmoil when he learns that his friend and fellow officer, Kim Philby, has been working as a double agent for Russia in a true-life scandal that occurred in the early 1960s. The show will arrive March 12 on MGM+.