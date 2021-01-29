Cicely Tyson Dead at 96: Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey, Shonda Rhimes and More Pay Tribute

Cicely Tyson is being remembered by her former colleagues, fans, friends and family. The iconic Emmy-winning actress died on Thursday at the age of 96.
"With heavy heart, the family of Miss Cicely Tyson announces her peaceful transition this afternoon," Tyson's family said, via her manager, Larry Thompson. "At this time, please allow the family their privacy. A formal statement and details will follow."
As news broke of her death, Shonda Rhimes, who worked with Tyson on How to Get Away With Murder, tweeted, "I really need this not to be true." She also retweeted Netflix's message, which reads: "A force in her industry who opened the door for so many to follow. There will never be another with the poise, class, and talent of Cicely Tyson. Rest in power."
In an Instagram post, Rhimes added, "She was an extraordinary person. And this is an extraordinary loss. She had so much to teach. And I still have so much to learn. I am grateful for every moment. Her power and grace will be with us forever. #cicelytyson."
Tyler Perry also posted a heartfelt and lengthy tribute.
Zendaya posted a stunning black-and-white photo of Tyson, expressing her sadness. "This one hurts, today we honor and celebrate the life of one of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you Cicely Tyson. Rest in great power," the actress wrote.
See more tributes below:
Tyson's death comes a day after Oscar-winner actress Cloris Leachman died at the age of 94.
