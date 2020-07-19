Ciara Shares Stunning Pool Portrait as She Prepares for Baby No. 3

Ciara is celebrating every moment as she prepares to welcome her third child. The "Body Party" singer took to Instagram on Saturday to share a stunning portrait of herself cradling her baby bump in the pool.

The GRAMMY winner -- who is nearing her due date -- wears a black bikini in the pic, which shows most of her body underwater. Ciara looks down at her belly in the gorgeous black-and-white shot, which fans and the singer's celeb friends couldn't help but praise in the comments.

"So BEAUTIFUL! 🤗💙," Eniko Hart wrote, as celebrity makeup artist Yolonda Frederick commented, "Gorgeous 🖤🖤🖤."

Ciara's soon-to-be baby boy will be her second child with husband Russell Wilson, joining 3-year-old Sienna. The singer is also mom to 6-year-old son Future Zahir, whom she shares with ex Future.

In a May interview with ET, Ciara discussed how she's managing her pregnancy amid quarantine.

"We're appreciating this time that we're having together in quarantine. It's a very surreal and unique time, but I do believe there's a silver lining in all of it," she explained. "There's one really beautiful thing that's come out of this, it's us spending the time we're having, because normally he'd be in training right now."

Wilson, meanwhile, recently opened up about fatherhood in an interview with Good Morning America. He credited little Future for teaching him what it means to be a dad.

"Being a stepdad ... has taught me, really, what love is like, what life is really like, [and] how God intends us to love," he said. "One of the greatest gifts in the world is children."

