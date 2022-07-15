Ciara, Russell Wilson and More to Present at 2022 ESPYs (Exclusive)

The 2022 ESPY Awards is coming in hot with its first batch of presenters! Ciara and Russell Wilson are among those in the star-studded list slated to present at the annual sports award show honoring the best in team and individual achievements.

ET can exclusively reveal that joining the wife-husband duo is also Top Gun: Maverick star Jon Hamm, Spin Me Round star Alison Brie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu, The Woman King's Joy Boyega, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Emily the Criminal star Aubrey Plaza.

The news comes just two weeks after it was announced that NBA superstar Steph Curry will host this year's awards show. That announcement came after the Davidson alum picked up his fourth NBA championship after leading the Golden State Warriors past the Boston Celtics.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, hosting the ESPYs will be Curry's first gig for a major live TV event. What's more, Curry is nominated for three awards -- Best Athlete in Men's Sports, Best Record-Breaking Performance (for most 3-pointers in NBA history) and Best NBA player. The Warriors are also nominated in the Best Team category.

"I’ve had the pleasure of attending The ESPYS but never imagined I’d have the privilege of hosting this special event," said the 13-year NBA veteran in a statement. "As someone who loves the intersection of sports and entertainment, I look forward to delivering an exciting show for the fans while we celebrate the athletes who created the top moments of the year."

Tom Brady took home last year's Best Athlete in Men's Sports while tennis star Naomi Osaka hauled away a trophy in the Best Athlete in Women's Sports category. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were honored as the Best Team last year.

This year, the ESPYs will also honor former world heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitschko with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage. Klitschko, also a member of the Boxing Hall of Fame, has been the mayor of Kyiv since 2014. He joined the thousands who remained in Ukraine to fend off the Russian invasion.

Retired Army Command Sergeant Major Gretchen Evans will also be honored with the Pat Tillman Award for Service, and legendary broadcaster Dick Vitale will be honored with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.

The ESPYs from Los Angeles airs July 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.