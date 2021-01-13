Ciara Offers Up Relationship Advice for Couples Quarantining Together

Ciara is sharing her tips for a successful romance in quarantine. The singer and mother of three covers SELF magazine's January issue, and inside the mag, she offers up relationship advice for couples spending more time together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Oh, my gosh, communication, communication, communication," she stresses. "I do believe the greatest challenge is being able to simply communicate. If we had any challenges with anything, whenever we do, we go to communication."

Ciara says communication has been a "game changer" in her own marriage with Russell Wilson. "We're able to get back to ground zero pretty easily because we’re aligned in the ways that we think about things and approach things," she explains.

"We do have to put ourselves first as husband and wife, and that’s a hard thing to really understand, I think, especially for women, moms. We love our babies so much," she adds. "But we got to make sure our love is feeling good too, our husbands are feeling good too."

Ciara and Russell share 3-year-old daughter Sienna and 5-month-old son Win, while she's also mom to 6-year-old son Future Zahir from her previous relationship with rapper Future. Parenting amid a pandemic has also provided some challenges.

"I don’t even know if you can call it organized chaos, but it is to some degree. Sometimes not even the most organized, to be honest," she shares. "But I’m enjoying it all."

"I found my way to embrace it all. I just decided, 'Hey, this is a unique time. It is a challenging time. And the world is changing. But rather than letting the world change me, I’m going to figure out how to change with it,'" she continues. "That’s been my mentality. How do I adjust? How do I really work and find the silver lining in the midst of it all?"

The GRAMMY winner has also had the right support. She recalls her doctor reminding her to put on her mask just before giving birth to Win in July.

"My obstetrician, who’s delivered all my babies, was not playing any games about this COVID. I literally made my first push with Win and then he was like, 'She needs a mask on. Get a mask on,'" she remembers. "It happened so fast, so I still had my mask [down]. But he was like, 'Oh, no, no. She gon’ put that mask on.’ My mask was pretty good. I could still breathe alright through it, so that was good. But it was like, ‘Wow. This is crazy. I’m having to deliver a baby with a mask. What in the world?'"

