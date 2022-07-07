Ciara and Russell Wilson Celebrate 6th Anniversary: 'Forever to Go'

Happy anniversary to the Wilsons! On Wednesday, Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary and took to their Instagram pages to share their ever-growing devotion.

Ciara shared a video montage of the couple with her fans, writing, "Doing life with you has been everything I’ve hoped for, dreamt of, and more. It’s the best feeling in the world waking up to you everyday."

"I’m a better woman because of you," she added. "There is absolutely nothing I wouldn’t do for you. Happy Anniversary Mi Amore. My Best Friend. I love you so much @DangeRussWilson God is Good! Year 6. Forever to Go ❤️"

While fans and friends swooned in the comments, the pop star's husband took a moment to show appreciation for his wife's message, replying that she has "filled my heart with joy since the moment I met you."

"Loving you and Future, Sienna, and Win is the greatest blessing and gift ever. Cheers to Year 6. Cheers to Love. Cheers to Us. Mi Amore ❤️," he wrote.

The lovefest doesn't stop there! Russell posted a video to his page as well, which featured the pair's three children -- Sienna, 5, son Win, 1, and Ciara's 7-year-old son, Future, from a previous relationship -- dedicating sweet messages to their mother. The Denver Broncos quarterback even provided helpful subtitles for little's Win's loving toddler babble!

"I walked into the room for the first time…and I was speechless. Not because I didn’t have the words to say, but because God answered my prayers," Russell captioned his video post. "My prayers of finding someone with love, joy, peace, a vision, a desire to impact the world, and a passion for raising a family together… that was you. God has blessed us for the past 6 years of Marriage with our 3 beautiful children and an overflow of laughter, love, & life. Cheers to forever. Happy Anniversary my love @Ciara ❤️ I Love You Mrs. Wilson"

Who doesn't love seeing such a happy couple? In May, ET spoke with the 36-year-old superstar at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch party where she was joined by her NFL star husband. The singer graced the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2022 Issue and shared how her family was both the inspiration and motivation she needed to do the job.

"I feel blessed you know he's always there cheering me on and he makes me feel that much more confident in myself," Ciara told ET of Wilson's outspoken love and support. "You know, I'm a confident lady, I must say, but it feels good to be loved like that. It inspires me, and he's the best."

"I always think about my daughter, you know?" Ciara added. "I always think that when she gets to see me in moments like this, she can see herself and have something to look forward to or believe in, and to have hope in."

When it comes to the advice Ciara hopes to bestow upon her little girl, the singer explained her guiding motto: "Never give up."

"You know, the craziest thing is I started my career 18 years ago... and I think about that journey since my Goodies album, I think about all the things I aspired to achieve and this is one of those moments," she told ET. "And18 years later. Right? So, my point is you can't stop believing."

"It's like the moment you want to give up is when you have to take that extra step, push forward and believe even harder because dreams really do come true," she continued. "Things really do happen when you don't stop believing."

Watch the video below for more on the couple's beautiful family.