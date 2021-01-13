Chuck Norris' Rep Says He Was Not at US Capitol Riots After Lookalike Photo Surfaces

Chuck Norris was not one of the extremists who stormed the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday. A rep for the 80-year-old actor tells ET he was in Texas during the riots led by supporters of Donald Trump last week, and that photos circulating on social media are of a "wannabe look alike."

"This is not Chuck Norris and is a wannabe look alike, although Chuck is much more handsome," the rep says. "Chuck remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family."

At least 19 people have been charged with federal crimes relating to the Capitol assault, CBS News reported on Tuesday. Authorities continue to search for others who were involved.

On Monday, House Democrats officially introduced their article of impeachment against Trump, which charges him with "incitement of insurrection" for encouraging a mob of his supporters to descend on the U.S. Capitol in an effort to block Congress from counting electoral votes and reaffirming Joe Biden's victory.

The House is also set to vote on a resolution formally calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office, though Pence said in a letter on Tuesday evening that he does not "believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution."

See more on reactions to the riots in the video below.