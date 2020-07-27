Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Gets New International Release Date Before Opening in U.S.

Christopher Nolan's Tenet has a release date. The film was initially set to be released July 17, before first being pushed back to July 31 and then to Aug. 12 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Warner Bros. announced that Tenet will open internationally on Aug. 26 in over 70 countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Russia, Spain and the UK. The film will subsequently open in select cities in the U.S. over Labor Day weekend.

Additionally, the studio's 10th anniversary re-release of Nolan's Inception, set for a July 31 release, will now return to theaters on Aug. 21.

After scrapping Tenet's Aug. 12 release date -- as coronavirus cases spike Stateside and theaters remain closed in the majority of major moviegoing hubs -- Warner Bros. said the film would not have a "traditional" release.

"Our goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for our films while also being ready to support our theater partners with new content as soon as they could safely reopen,” Warner Bros. Chairman Toby Emmerich previously said in a statement. "We're grateful for the support we've received from exhibitors and remain steadfast in our commitment to the theatrical experience around the world."

Tenet, which will be the first major blockbuster back in theaters, reportedly cost $200 million to make and stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki.

