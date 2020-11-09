Christopher Meloni to Guest Star on 'Bless the Harts' (Exclusive)

Christopher Meloni is getting blessed.

The Law & Order: SVU alum will be joining Fox's animated comedy, Bless the Harts, as a season 2 guest star, ET has exclusively learned.

Meloni will voice Detective Voccola, described as an "explosive, world-weary detective who's sick of it all and has seen it all... until he meets a woman who claims to be Betty Hart."

His episode is slated to air in 2021.

Bless the Harts follows a Southern family who are always broke and struggling to the attain the American dream of status and wealth. What they don’t realize is that they’re already rich -- in friends, family and laughter. The main voice cast is led by Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell, Ike Barinholtz and Kumail Nanjiani.

Meloni joins a season 2 guest cast that includes the previously-announced Ken Jeong, Natasha Lyonne and Kristen Schaal.

It's the latest project for Meloni, who is set to return as Detective Elliot Stabler in the new spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime, which will officially debut next year.

In July, Meloni confirmed that Mariska Hargitay, with whom he co-starred on Law & Order: SVU for more than a decade, would make appearances on the upcoming series as Olivia Benson.

"Oh yeah!" he said on The Talk. "How much? I don't know, because I hear she has her own day job. I think whatever we can slice away, whatever the writers come up with. I think we will both be looking forward to playing with each other in each other's sandbox."

Bless the Harts premieres Sunday, Sept. 27 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.