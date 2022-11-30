Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac Singer and Keyboardist, Dead at 79

Fleetwood Mac singer and keyboardist Christine McVie died on Wednesday at age 79 after a short illness.

McVie's family released a statement confirming her death, saying, "On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family."

"We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally," the statement continued. "RIP Christine McVie."

McVie joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970, playing alongside her ex-husband John McVie as well as Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood.

"She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure," the band said in their social media statement. "She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed."

Nicks and Fleetwood later shared their own personal tributes to McVie, with Nicks writing that she had only learned of McVie's illness on Saturday and had hoped to travel to London to be with her but "we were told to wait."

"See you on the other side, my love," she wrote in a hand-written note, sharing lyrics from the Haim song "Hallelujah" and a photo of herself and McVie, calling the singer "my best friend in the whole world since the very first day of 1975."

Fleetwood wrote of McVie's death, "Part of my heart has flown away today.. I will miss everything about you."

McVie spoke about her health last year in an interview with Rolling Stone, while discussing the possibility of another Fleetwood Mac reunion tour.

"I'm in quite bad health. I've got a chronic back problem which debilitates me. I stand up to play the piano, so I don't know if I could actually physically do it. What's that saying? The mind is willing, but the flesh is weak," she shared. "I'm quite happy being at home. I don't know if I ever want to tour again. It's bloody hard work… I'll just leave it open and say that we might."