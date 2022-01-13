Christina Ricci's Husband Picked Their Newborn Daughter's Name Without Confirming It With Her

Christina Ricci and her husband, Mark Hampton, weren't exactly on the same page when it came to naming their newborn daughter, who was born last month.

On Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ricci shares that she and her husband had decided to name their daughter Cleo, but when she was preparing to go in for her C-section, her husband brought up a detail she hadn't considered before.

"My husband was like, 'Well, we're going to give her a full name, right? And then the nickname's Cleo,'" Ricci recalls. "And I was like, 'Cleopatra?' And he was like, 'Yeah, the full name's Cleopatra.' And I was like, 'OK, fine. We'll talk about this later.' But then he got so excited that he put it on Instagram and media outlets picked up that her full name is Cleopatra Ricci Hampton and so I was like, 'I guess we named her Cleopatra.'"

Ricci says she thought her daughter's name would simply be Cleo, joking, "I was like, 'We'll figure this out later.' And he figured it out while I was in recovery."

Hampton was clearly an excited dad when he posted the news to Instagram, writing, "My heart has exploded. @riccigrams and baby Cleo are doing fantastic, we’re all resting after such an eventful morning.. welcome to the world baby Cleopatra Ricci Hampton."

Ricci is also mom to her 7-year-old son, Freddie Heerdegen, from a past relationship. She says the little boy has taken to being a big brother.

"He loves being a big brother so much. He kisses her all the time," she says of Freddie. "He does not like the lack of sleep and chaos that's going on in the house, but he's being good."

She adds that sleep deprivation is much more challenging for her in her 40s than it was the first time around.

"I had Freddie when I was 34 and I was like, 'Oh, it's no problem,' but it's a lot harder when you're older," she says of being sleep deprived. "I'm now 41 years old and I thought they were just kidding, but they weren't kidding."