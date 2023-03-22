Christina Ricci Addresses Her Future in Netflix's 'Wednesday' Series (Exclusive)

Christina Ricci is always down to play around in the weird and macabre world of Netflix's Wednesday. She just can't say whether or not that's actually in the cards just yet.

The 43-year-old actress walked the carpet at the season 2 premiere of Yellowjackets, held at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Wednesday, and she spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about both of the highly rated TV shows she's been a part of in the past year.

In Wednesday, Ricci stars as [*SPOILERS AHEAD*] the seemingly sweet and supportive teacher Marilyn Thornhill, who is revealed to be in alliance with the season's villain. She's ultimately defeated by some angry bees and a swift kick in the face, but her actual fate is left somewhat ambiguous.

However, Ricci played coy when asked if she might be a part of the hotly anticipated second season, telling ET, "I don't think I'm allowed to say."

Still, she happily added, "On my end, the door is open," for a return.

"She was so fun to play!" Ricci marveled. "It's always so fun to play a villain."

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Ricci also had a lot of praise for Wednesday lead Jenna Ortega, who plays the titular brooding, gloom-cloaked Wednesday Addams.

When asked if she's given Ortega any advice or guidance about navigating fame at a young age, Ricci explained, "Jenna is so smart and grounded and talented and capable, I think she doesn't need any help."

"She's so capable. I think she's going to handle it all amazingly well," she added.

While her participation in the second season of Wednesday is still up in the air, the sophomore season of her hit psychological horror drama, Yellowjackets, is gearing up to kick off, and Ricci is excited to be a part of the project.

"I really like playing a character where I don't have to be vain, you know?" Ricci said of portraying the adult version of Misty Quigley on the show. "We're so vain in our daily lives that it's nice to hide behind that.... I think it's so fun and I love the way she dresses and I love not having to really worry about any kind of glam."

In the upcoming second season, Elijah Wood -- who starred opposite Ricci in the 1997 drama The Ice Storm -- has joined the cast, and Ricci said she "was excited" when she first found out the news."

"Elijah's amazing. He's so wonderful and kind and sweet and so talented," she gushed of her co-star.

Season 2 of Yellowjackets premieres March 26 on Showtime.