Christina Perri Welcomes 'Magical Double Rainbow Baby Girl' with Husband Paul Costabile

A day for joy! Christina Perri and her husband, Paul Costabile, have welcomed a baby girl!

The singer took to her Instagram on Sunday to share a heartwarming black-and-white snapshot of herself and her baby girl, whom they welcomed on Saturday.

"She’s here!" Perri captioned the post. "With a whole lot of faith, trust and pixie dust she has arrived safely."

"Please welcome our magical double rainbow baby girl: ⁣pixie rose costabile. 10.22.22⁣," she added.

Perri and Costabile are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Carmella, and the couple announced they were expecting to expand their family back in May, with a touching video posted to Instagram.

"Rosie sent Carmella a little sister and we're very excited," Perri captioned the video, referring to the child she and Costabile had expected but who was "born silent" after Perri was hospitalized with pregnancy complications in November 2020. The loss came less than a year after Perri also suffered a miscarriage.

The singer took a break from social media for several months after the second loss, before returning to talk about her experience with grief.

"I thought I would never be OK again. I thought I would never laugh or play again or dance again or love again... and for lots of months I didn't," she wrote at the time. "But then I started trying to heal and learn how to live with the pain and grief right along side of the love & joy. How to find even the tiniest purpose in our tragedy and to find something to learn and grow from and grow towards."

Congrats to the happy family on their new addition.