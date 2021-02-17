Christina Anstead Explains Changing Back to Maiden Name Haack Amid Divorce

Christina Haack is back! The 37-year-old real estate investor and TV personality announced on Wednesday that three months after officially filing for divorce from ex Ant Anstead, she is changing her last name from Anstead back to her maiden name of Haack.

Christina took to Instagram to share the news in a post honoring her family.

"Taking back the family’s last name and know my grandparents are smiling from above. 💗💫 ...." Christina wrote.

She went on to praise her grandma, Mildred "Biddy" Haack, calling her her "greatest influence growing up."

"She’s the only person I’ve ever really trusted with my life. Even in the era she grew up in she colored outside the lines and did things without fear of judgement," Christina continued. "She loved me hard and always let me know I could achieve anything I wanted to. She spoke life into me when I was down and taught me what unconditional love is. I miss her every single day."

Last month, Christina changed her Instagram name to @christinahaack following her September 2020 split from Ant. Prior to that, the Flip or Flop star was known as Christina El Moussa during her marriage to her co-star ,Tarek El Moussa. Christina shares 10-year-old daughter Taylor and 5-year-old son Brayden with Tarek and 1-year-old son Hudson with Ant.