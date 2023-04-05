Christina Aguilera Talks Losing Her Virginity Later in Life

Christina Aguilera is opening up about the later start to her sex life amid her sexualized persona in her early '20s.

The 42-year-old pop star appeared on Wednesday's Call Her Daddy podcast where she revealed that despite her "Dirrty" and Stripped years, she didn't actually lose her virginity until later in life.

"It's so funny that I gave this persona because I probably was the last person to lose my virginity," the mother of two shared. "It was something that was for me. I guess that's why my messages went the way they did too because I owned it first, maybe."

When podcast host Alex Cooper specifically asked Aguilera when she lost her virginity, the chart topper kept her answer vague, noting, "It was later than you would think, given the girl that was doing 'Dirrty' and all this stuff. It's more of a funny thing looking back."

Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Aguilera also shared of her early sexual experiences, "I had certain dancers that were close. You're traveling a lot and you have accessibility to only certain things. It is what it is... A lot of things where I'm like, 'Maybe I should have realized, he wasn't looking at me. He wasn't interested in me. He was looking at him.' A lot of things where I'm like, 'Oh, sad!' I feel bad for my younger self."

When asked about her dating history not including many celebrity men, Aguilera said, "I didn't really have time for that. I always went for things that I would feel safe about."

Aguilera elaborated that dating within the entertainment industry never appealed to her knowing all she knows about the busy schedules and life on the road.

"My life is hectic enough, and this is a very narcissistic industry. My anxieties couldn't maybe take somebody that did the exact same thing I did," she said. "I know how this goes. I'm too vulnerable for this. I'm too sensitive to be so paranoid."

Aguilera, who has been engaged to production assistant Matt Rutler since 2014, said she likes "guys next door" types.

John Shearer/WireImage

She shared that she was never interested in being pressured into a relationship for publicity's sake.

"If it's not real to me and authentic, I can't do it. I can't force something as personal as that," she explained.

As for her longtime "feuds" with other celebrities, Aguilera also had a message for those she said are trying to "poke" and "bait" her.

"I want peaceful energy, peaceful vibes. I don't need to be talking about things that happened decades ago. Let's grow up, let's embrace," she said. "I just don't have time for the petty bulls**t."