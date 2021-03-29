Christina Aguilera, Pink, Mýa and More Celebrate 20th Anniversary of 'Lady Marmalade'

It's been two decades since four of music's most exciting songstresses asked the iconic question, "Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?" Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of the release of the celebrated "Lady Marmalade" reimagining, and those responsible for the hit tune made sure to pay tribute to the milestone.

Christina Aguilera, Mýa and Pink all took to social media on Saturday to celebrate the hit collaboration, which they originally recorded -- along with Lil' Kim -- as the first single off the soundtrack for the 2001 musical Moulin Rouge!

"Happy Anniversary, Lady Marmalade ❤️❤️" Aguilera wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself from the music video.

She followed that post up with a snippet from the iconic music video, and encouraged fans to tag her in their own tributes, as she wanted to celebrate the day by seeing other people's memories of the influential cover.

"Today in #Herstory. March 27, 2001" Mýa wrote, alongside a slideshow of photos showing the quartet in their Moulin Rouge-inspired burlesque outfits.

"Happy 20th Anniversary to #LadyMarmalade #MoulinRouge edition w/ @lilkimthequeenbee @pink @myaplanet9 @xtina Produced by @missymisdemeanorelliott x @rockwildermusic x @ronfairmusic," she posted. "Love & respect to the OGs @mspattilabelle @sarahasindash @nonahendryx."

The song was originally recorded in 1974 by Patti LaBelle's girl group, Labelle, and was performed by LaBelle, Sarah Dash and Nona Hendrx.

The 2001 reimagining became a mega hit, topping the chats and going on to set the record for an all-female collaboration holding the top spot on Billboard's Mainstream Top 40 for nine straight weeks.

Looking back on the collaboration, Missy Elliot -- who produced the track also celebrated -- and paid tribute to the original singers who made the song a hit in '74.

"20th year Anniversary “Lady Marmalade” One of the BIGGEST Collabs in HISTORY big up to @xtina @LilKim @Pink @MYAPLANET9 [and] 'The Labelle' too."

Meanwhile, Pink shared a post celebrating the anniversary of the group's performance of "Lady Marmalade" at the 2001 Wango Tango Concert at Dodger Stadium.

Pink/Instagram