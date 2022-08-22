Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in New Family Vacation Pics

Chrissy Teigen is bumping around vacation! On Monday, the model showed off her baby bump in a photo/video dump from her recent family getaway.

Teigen, who is expecting a child with husband John Legend, simply captioned the post with a red heart emoji.

She led with a picture of her and Legend’s oldest child, Luna, 6, resting her head on her mommy’s belly while they pose for a picture. Giving fans a closer look, the Cravings author shared an image of her baby bump while laying out by the pool.

Teigen’s post also includes pictures of Luna and her little brother, Miles, 4, eating dinner and posing with their mom by the pool, before she ends it with a mirror picture featuring her holding her growing baby bump while wearing a neon bikini.

The Chrissy’s Court star's post comes after she gave Miles some shine on Sunday, with a picture of him sleeping on her bump while they took a ride in the water. “sleep king,” she wrote.

Last week, the model shared that she was in the “in-between” stage of her pregnancy journey and her desire to “just be huge already.”

Prior to the post, Teigen shared the first image of the baby’s sonogram with her followers. She shared the news that she was pregnant earlier this month. In a lengthy Instagram caption, Teigen revealed that she was expecting another child, nearly two years after the loss of her pregnancy with her and Legend's son in 2020.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” she wrote alongside a baby bump picture.

“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, “ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce” but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing," she added. "Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”