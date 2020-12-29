Chrissy Teigen Says Her New Botched Nose Piercing 'Immediately Fell Out'

Chrissy Teigen's new piercing didn't go as planned. The 35-year-old model took to Twitter on Monday to reveal how her nose piercing went awry.

"So I did this today and it immediately fell out and healed the second she left because she did it wrong, lmao," Teigen wrote alongside a pic of her short-lived nose piercing.

"Like, how do you do it wrong?" she questioned in a follow-up tweet. "It’s a hole, through the nose."

Teigen went on to compare her experience to a joke by comedian Jerry Seinfeld, in which he questions how luge, an Olympic sport that features an athlete sledding, is impossible to do incorrectly.

"It’s like Jerry Seinfeld‘s bobsledding joke," Teigen wrote, before clarifying that it was a luge, not a bobsled, in a separate tweet. "It’s impossible to do wrong."

When some social media users criticized Teigen for getting the piercing at all and others slammed her for doing it incorrectly the first time around, the model responded.

"It’s out and healed you don’t have to keep being a**holes. Thanks, I’ll do it better next time for you, I promise!!" she wrote. "U sweet little angels never cease to surprise me."

Teigen's decision to get a nose piercing was one she mulled over for a while. Back in July, Teigen asked her Twitter followers if she was "too old" to pierce her nose.

"Am I too old for a little diamond on my nose? You don’t have to tell me I’m not old! I know I’m not olllllld but you know what I’m saying," she wrote at the time. "Please be honest, lol."

Though Kerry Washington encouraged Teigen to go through with the piercing, the model wrote that she instead "had my friend get one to get over my itch."

