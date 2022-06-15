Chrissy Teigen Reveals Why She Would Not Be a Good Fit for 'Real Housewives' (Exclusive)

It doesn't sound like fans should expect to see Chrissy Teigen popping up in the Real Housewives franchise anytime soon.

The Chrissy's Court start explained to ET's Rachel Smith that people mistakenly think she would be good on the reality series. "I grew up on court shows. Honestly, my mom was always the one who had every court show on all the time and I just remember thinking that they were, like, so mean and so scary," she recalled. "A lot of people think that I, like, love conflict or I'd be so good on, like, Real Housewives or something... I'm always like, 'No, no.'"

Instead, "I enjoy mediation," she said, citing her childhood experience mediating in her own family. "Big, brutal conflict and attacks and stuff," she noted, "is not me."

So don't expect things to get too out of hand on her own court room show on The Roku Channel. "We have a very orderly court room," she said. "It's like everyday gripes that you would have, like, with your roommate or, like, a little bit of disorderly conduct and things."

She also isn't hoping for any stars to show up. "Honestly, big celebrities just, like, scare the crap out of me," she admitted. "That’s why I used to drink a lot for award shows and stuff."

"I'm, like, a little scared for, like, a big sober award season 'cause I'm, like, 'Oh my gosh,' like facing everybody, like, head-on," Teigen added. "I still get nervous around celebrities that are friends of mine, like, I really do. There’s just something about it."

As for Real Housewives stars, she'd prefer to watch them on TV instead of be with them in real life. "Any one of them would scare the crap out of me," she said, "because they could really go in."

Season 2 of Chrissy's Court debuts Friday, June 17 on The Roku Channel.