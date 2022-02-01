Chrissy Teigen Reveals New Elephant Tattoo, Shares Meaning

Chrissy Teigen has some new ink! On Monday, the Cravings: Hungry for More author showed off her delicate elephant tattoo located on her wrist.

“In my past life I was an elephant,” the caption, which was written out in Thai, read. In the photo, the tattoo -- which sticks out under the sleeve of a sweater -- shows the animal with his trunk up, which many believe is a sign of good luck.

In the comments, Teigen’s friends reacted to the ink.

"That you have an elephant tattoo before me, I’m slacking! I love it,” Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi wrote.

Teigen has never been shy about showing off her ink. In June, the mother of two shared she got a butterfly drawn by her and John Legend’s 5-year-old daughter, Luna, inked on her arm.

In December, the 36-year-old opened up about her decision to get the sentimental tattoo -- and how her husband backed out of their original plan.

"Luna was drawing on us one night, and then she was like, 'This is the best butterfly I've ever drawn!' and I was like, 'I agree!'" Teigen said during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. "And then she drew like a beautiful floral bouquet on John's arm."

"He was like, 'I'll tattoo mine if you tattoo yours?' And I was like, 'Well, I don't want to say it, but yours looks a lot better than mine,'" Teigen continued. "But we support the arts in our household."

The former model admitted that the “All of You” musician ended up not getting the tattoo. "Then I went and got mine done, and he never went and got his done!" Teigen exclaimed, quickly adding, "But I love it, Luna! So much."

Shortly after the interview aired, Legend revealed that he made good on his promise and got the tattoo.

"New tattoo by @winterstone based on a sketch by Luna," the GRAMMY winner wrote on his Instagram Stories over footage of him getting the ink.