Chrissy Teigen Poses Topless After Having Her Breast Implants Removed

Chrissy Teigen is showing off her new figure after undergoing surgery to have her breast implants removed. The 34-year-old swimsuit model and cookbook author took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to share a revealing video.

In the clip, Teigen is standing in front of a floor-length mirror topless, wearing only black leggings. She has both arms across her chest while also holding her phone.

As she sways her hips back and forth, she says, "Versace, Versace, Versace."

Chrissy Teigen/ Instagram Stories

The mother of two got her breast implants removed in June and in a July Instagram Story she revealed she wasn't entirely pleased with the result.

While trying on necklaces she said, "This is supposed to go over each t*tty, but my boobs are too low. And yes, they are still huge. I think I honestly will do it again and have them make them smaller. I did not expect that they would still be this large."

Back in June, Teigen explained her reason for taking her breast implants out, writing, "I'd like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie!"