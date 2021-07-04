Chrissy Teigen Debuts Pink Hair

Chrissy Teigen is rocking a new 'do! The 35-year-old model took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to show off her new, pastel pink hair color.

The clip featured Teigen, sporting only a towel, rocking her new haircut and style courtesy of Irinel de León and Tracey Cunningham, as well as stunning makeup by Kristine Studden.

The model seemed to love her transformation, happily smiling in the clip as she turned her head from side-to-side to give fans a full view of the look.

Teigen's new look comes shortly after the model made another lifestyle change, when she deleted her Twitter account.

"My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not," she tweeted before deleting her account. "My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!"

After departing the platform, Teigen wrote on Instagram that she did so because she has to work "to come to terms with the fact some people aren’t gonna like me."

"I hate letting people down or upsetting people and I feel like I just did it over and over and over," she wrote. "Someone can’t read that they disappointed you in some way every single day, all day without physically absorbing that energy. I can feel it in my bones."