Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Joe Biden Win Driving Through West Hollywood -- Watch

The couple was seen hanging out of their car while driving down Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, California, on Saturday. Teigen was wearing all black, while the "Bigger Love" rocked a colorful sweatshirt. The both danced along "FDT" by YG, which played loudly from their speaker. Teigen's mom, Pepper Thai, was in the front seat.

"Everyone is so beautiful and so happy I’m crying," Teigen wrote on Twitter about heading to Weho. "Best moment of my life (and kids?)."

Four days after Election Day, Biden was projected to win the presidency, with Harris becoming the first-ever woman elected to one of the top two offices of the executive branch.

After the news broke, Teigen celebrated on her social media, writing, "Democracy restored, faith renewed," alongside a pic of her children and the news on TV.

She also posted a photo of herself with Harris, adding, "Lol I cropped everyone out sorry guys love you (2016 HELLOOOOOOOOOO) MADAME VICE PRESIDENT!!!!!"

Legend also posted a video, writing, "We sang this on Election Day Eve in Philadelphia, PA, the birthplace of our democracy. Thank you, Philadelphia, for showing up for democracy in such an epic way! #GLORY."

On Monday, Legend performed at a Philadelphia rally in support of Biden and Sen. Harris, and invited Teigen and their two children, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, onto the stage. The event marked Teigen's first public appearance since her pregnancy loss.

"I want to send a shoutout, actually, could you come on stage, baby?" Legend asked Teigen at the event. "I want you guys to see my wife is here and my daughter, Luna's, here. My son, Miles, is here. We're teaching our young people early that they've got to participate in our democracy. We're here to save democracy. All of us are here together to save democracy, right?"

See the sweet moment below.