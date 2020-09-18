Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Reveals She's Having a Baby Boy

Oops! Pregnant Chrissy Teigen accidentally revealed the gender of her baby on Thursday. The 34-year-old mom let it slip while posting a series of Instagram Stories.

Starting with clips of a gift hamper, she then showed her daughter, “Nurse Luna,” bringing her a bottle of water and handing her a laptop to work from.

Teigen, who is expecting her third child with musician husband John Legend, then shared an update on how she was doing since being placed on bed rest.

“My placenta sucks. It’s always been the bad part of my pregnancies -- with Luna, with Miles,” she said. “It just stopped feeding him, stopped taking care of him. I was stealing all his food because I was getting huge, but he wasn’t getting big at all, so he had to come out early. And, Luna had to come early. I was induced both times.”

“Anyways, it’s super-weak,” she continued. “That’s so weird because the baby’s really, really healthy and he’s big. He’s probably a good –.”

At that, Teigen cut herself off, realizing she had revealed the gender. Abruptly covering her mouth and grinning, she went ahead and posted the clip, but captioned it, “Hahahahaha might as well tell you.”

“I’m stupid,” she said in the next Instagram Story. “Anyway, so it’s growing beautifully, everything’s good, I’m feeling really good, but my placenta’s weak and it's causing me to really bleed a lot. So, basically it's just high-risk and this poor thing has been through so much already, so just need to have my placenta healthy again and that means not moving.”

Teigen added she was disappointed about having to pull out of work projects due to being put on bed rest, and thanked fans for their support.

The Chrissy’s Court star shared earlier this month that she was going on bed rest for two weeks.

“I’m taking this time to learn how to sew capes and kid clothes so s**t is about to get... astonishingly ugly,” she wrote.

