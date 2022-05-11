Chrishell Stause's Ex Jason Oppenheim Reacts To Video About Her Attraction to G Flip

Chrishell Stause is using her relationship with G Flip to educate her fans. The 40-year-old Selling Sunset star shared an Instagram video on Tuesday night about falling for someone who is non-binary, and her ex, Jason Oppenheim, had nothing but praise for her.

"For those [who] are open to learning (you're awesome) sex is anatomical and gender is how someone identifies," Stause captioned the post. "These two things are often confused. There are many more qualified people to speak on this but maybe I can be the bridge to those of you open to understanding."

Stause confirmed her relationship with the 27-year-old Australian singer during the Selling Sunset reunion special on May 6, and explained that G Flip is non-binary and goes by they/them pronouns. The reality star said in her video that because she was receiving so many questions about her new relationship, she wanted to give people "context because at this point some of you are confused or worried or all of the things."

"Everyone is different but for them, they really feel like they are a mix and they identify on both sides of male, female. So that's one of those things I personally find such a beautiful mix," Stause shared of G Flip. "I think it's probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quickly."

Stause explained that she fell for the singer because of their heart and character. "I know some of you won't understand this or agree with this but for me, it is about the person. It is about their heart," she said. "Yes, there's that part of you that's what you're attracted to. But for me, I am attracted to masculine energy. And I don't really care what the physical form is."

"I know this is new for you guys," she continued. "I understand that it's confusing. But I think it's an act of love to understand that if it's not something that you know of, keeping that curiosity about life and evolving forward."

Stause added that she and G Flip have already created such a "deep connection" and she appreciates that the singer has "opened my eyes to what that future could look like."

During the video, Stause reiterated multiple times that she wants nothing but the best for Oppenheim, whom she split from in December due to differences in wanting kids.

"I feel like Jason and I, we genuinely want the best for each other," she said. "No, he didn't have someone to speak about that he's dating, but that doesn't mean he's not living his best life, as he should. It doesn't diminish the fact that we have a real respect and love for each other."

Oppenheim took to the comments section of Stause's post to share a sweet message of support. "Such a beautiful video," he wrote alongside a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, G Flip shared a teaser of her upcoming "Get Me Outta Here" music video that stars Stause. In the snippet, the two are really packing on the PDA.