Chrishell Stause Perfectly Responds After a Troll Says She 'Can't Accomplish Anything Without a Man'

Chrishell Stause is not allowing anyone to diminish her accomplishments. Over the weekend, the 40-year-old Selling Sunset star perfectly responded to a troll, who claimed that all of her success is due to her romantic relationships. Stause was previously married to This Is Us star Justin Hartley, and is currently dating Jason Oppenheim.

"You two faced b**ch!!" the Instagram DM, which Stause shared on her Story began. "You seriously act like the f**king victim when you're not. We can see right through you! That ugly predator mask you wear isn't going to cut it. You ugly wh**e!!"

"And now you swear you're the big s**t Bc you're dating Jason! You can't accomplish anything without a man!" the DM continued. "The only reason why you're getting listings and selling them is Bc of Jason. And that dream house you got was Bc of Jason."

The message continued by calling Stause "such a fake," and concluded by stating, "I hope you own up to your s**t and stop holding grudges you miserable b**ch."

Stause began her epic response by writing, "It would seem I am not the miserable one here."

"When you are an agent on TV you end up getting so much business you have to refer it out to others Bc there is only so much time in a day," Stause wrote. "The days of getting more listings because of rank in the office are long gone."

"But please take a breathe [sic] and have a great day!" she concluded. "Thanks for watching!!!!"

Stause and Oppenheim went public with their relationship in July, and were spotted displaying some major PDA shortly thereafter. When ET spoke to Stause in November, she gushed over her relationship, and how it started out as a friendship before turning romantic.

"I've never had a situation happen before where I became best friends with someone first," she said. "It's just been so kind of freeing. My complete whole self -- good, bad, indifferent. Whatever. It's the best way to do it. We knew everything about each other. We worked so well together, and we have so much respect for each other. That's a really good formula to start a relationship."

As for Oppenheim, he told ET about his public relationship with Stause, which is expected to be a major plot point on season 5 of Selling Sunset.

“While I'm not someone who's very comfortable kind of sharing as much as the other women, my personal life, I'm very comfortable with Chrishell," he said. "... If there's one person on the planet I think I'd be comfortable putting my relationship out there with, on camera, it's her... There are definitely some scenes that are very personal, but I found myself to be way more comfortable than I thought I would be."

