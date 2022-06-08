Chris Pratt Shares Family Photos to Celebrate Third Wedding Anniversary With Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are celebrating anniversary bliss! The Jurassic World: Dominion star and the podcast host took to their respective Instagram accounts to celebrate their special day.

“Happy Anniversary to my strong, gorgeous, smart, lovely, organized, tough, kind, compassionate, wife. I’m a lucky man. God is so good. The kids and I are so grateful to have you. You do so much to better our lives. Thank you. I love you. We love you! ❤️❤️❤️,” Pratt wrote.

In his post, the actor shared a series of selfies featuring him and his wife, pictures of Schwarzenegger playing with animals and sweet family photos of their children -- who appeared with hearts over their faces.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor also took to his Instagram Stories to share a video of him and his wife having a “kid-free” coffee date and running across some promo for the latest Jurassic World film while passing a children’s store.

Schwarzenegger’s message to her husband came with two black-and-white photos of the couple snuggling close during an event. “Happy anniversary my love angel face 💓 I love you more every day and feel so lucky to live life with you,” the author wrote.

“Thanks for being the best husband, partner, and father ever. You make me laugh, feel so loved and supported, you fix everything, you’re the best postpartum caretaker — making me soups every night — and to watch you love me and our family is the greatest joy. Happy anniversary! 💋,” she added.

Pratt, 42, and Schwarzenegger, 32, tied the knot on June 8, 2019. The couple, who are parents of Lyla, 1, shared in May that they welcomed their second child, a daughter named Eloise.

"We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. Mama and baby are doing well," the couple captioned a post with their daughter’s name. "We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris."

Pratt got back to work at the premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion and dished to ET about how it takes no time to go from dad mode to red carpet mode. "It's like going from zero to 60 in no seconds," Pratt revealed.

"At home, it's really kind of zero, which I love. I've shifted into a gear that feels so nice. I'm at home with mama and babies, and it's just fantastic, man. I love it."

He continued, "And then to be here, it's like, 'Wait, what happened? Two seconds ago, I was changing diapers and here I am.' But I love it."