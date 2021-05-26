Chris Noth Will Officially Be Back as Mr. Big in 'Sex and the City' Revival 'And Just Like That...'

The Sex and the City rival series will have something old, something new, something borrowed and something Big. Chris Noth is officially reprising his role as Mr. Big in And Just Like That..., WarnerMedia announced on Wednesday.

Despite previous reports that Big wouldn't be part of the HBO Max reboot, executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a press blast, "How could we ever do a new chapter of the Sex and the City story without our Mr. Big?"

Last we saw of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her onscreen other half, the two tied the knot in the first Sex and the City movie and overcome any fears of losing their spark in Sex and the City 2. The state of their relationship today is to be seen, however, as Carrie's other love interest, Aidan Shaw, is also returning for "quite a few" episodes, revealed John Corbett.

The sequel series will pick up as Carrie, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) now navigate their 50s, but the cast won't all be Sex and the City regulars: Sara Ramírez joined the ensemble as a queer podcaster named Che Diaz, one of a number of new regulars that are expected to be women of color.

And Just Like That... is set to film this summer and stream on HBO Max.