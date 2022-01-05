Chris Noth Removed From 'And Just Like That' Finale Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Chris Noth has been removed from the upcoming And Just Like That finale. According to multiple reports, the actor's character, Mr. Big, was set to reunite with Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie in the last episode, scheduled to air Feb. 3. However, amid Noth's sexual assault allegations, the scenes have been removed. The actor has denied the allegations. ET has reached out to Noth's reps for comment. HBO Max had no comment.

The scene was set to feature Carrie finding closure after her husband's death, with TVLine reporting that the moment would include both actors in Paris, France, where they were previously photographed filming the scenes. The outlet reported that the creative team decided the footage wasn't significant enough to include in the storyline.

Per the actor's IMDb page, he was supposed to be in seven episodes of the Sex and the City reboot. Fans saw Mr. Big die of a heart attack in the first episode. In an interview with Vogue a week later,the actor teased his character's return.

"I think there may be something. I can’t tell you what, but…there may be a little… there may be a haunting that happens," he said. "I don’t know. I don’t want to get in trouble."

A number of women have come forward and accused Noth of sexual assault, including singer Lisa Gentile.The Hollywood Reporter initially published a report in which two women alleged that Noth sexually assaulted them, with TheDaily Beast publishing another woman's account. Shortly after, Noth was fired from his role on The Equalizer.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis then released a joint statement, expressing their sadness over the allegations leveled against Noth, and their support for the women who have come forward.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and share their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it," the post read, before Nixon, Parker and Davis signed off on the joint statement.

