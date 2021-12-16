Chris Noth Accused of Sexual Assault by Two Women

Chris Noth has been accused of sexually assaulting two women. In a new report by The Hollywood Reporter, two women, who go by the pseudonyms Zoe and Lily, recount two separate instances allegedly involving the Sex and the City star in 2004 and 2015. The publication notes that the women do not know one another and reached out to THR on separate occasions.

With regard to the women's allegations, Noth's rep tells ET in a statement, "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago -- no always means no -- that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

Zoe alleges that she first met Noth in 2004, when she was 22, in Los Angeles at her place of work. She claims the actor would flirt with her at work and then started to send her "flirty emails." After visiting his West Hollywood apartment with a friend, Zoe says Noth, then 49, invited her back to his place to go over a book he loaned her that he was thinking of taking on as his next project.

Zoe claims he kissed her immediately and she “tentatively” kissed him back. According to her account in THR, Noth "then pulled her toward him, moved her toward the bed, pulled off her shorts and bikini bottom, and began to rape her from behind. She was facing a mirror."

"It was very painful and I yelled out, ‘Stop!'" Zoe says. "And he didn’t. I said, ‘Can you at least get a condom?’ and he laughed at me."

After the alleged assault, Zoe says there was blood on her shirt. When she told her friend about the alleged altercation, they went to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai hospital, where Zoe's friend advised that she inform hospital staff and police that she'd been “assaulted.”

“I had stitches. Two police officers came. I wouldn’t say who it was,” Zoe says, adding that she feared she would not be believed and felt she would be fired from her job if she accused Noth publicly. Zoe says she left the hospital with "a little crisis counseling brochure and some medicine."

It wasn't until 2006 when Zoe sought counseling at the UCLA Rape Crisis Center.

As for Lily, she tells THR that she was a server at a club in New York City when she first met Noth in 2015 at age 25. Lily says she went on a date with Noth, then 60, and after a few drinks at a restaurant, she also agreed to go back to his house for a whiskey tasting.

Lily claims that after listening to some music and hanging out, Noth allegedly "tried to make out" with her. "I cautiously entertained it. He’s older and looked older,” she recalls.

"He kept trying and trying and trying, and I should have said no more firmly and left. And then the next thing I knew, he pulled down his pants and he was standing in front of me," Lily alleges. According to her account, Noth then thrust his penis into her mouth.

"He was having sex with me from the back in a chair. We were in front of a mirror," Lily claims. "I was kind of crying as it happened."

Lily says she also told Noth that he was a married man, to which he allegedly replied, "'Marriage is a sham. Monogamy is not real.'"

After the alleged incident, Lily says she felt "totally violated."

"All of my dreams with this star I loved for years were gone," she says.

Lily claims that after the incident, Noth kept in contact with her, leaving several voice messages and sending texts. In one alleged text, Noth asks if she "enjoyed her night last week." According to THR, who viewed the alleged texts, Lily says she wanted to meet in person to discuss the incident and Noth agreed. However, Lily says she canceled the meet-up and never saw Noth again.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.