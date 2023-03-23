Chris Martin Reveals He Does Not Eat Dinner

Chris Martin changed his diet after a conversation with Bruce Springsteen. During an interview on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast, the 46-year-old Coldplay frontman revealed how the rocker inspired him to stop eating dinner.

"I don't actually have dinner anymore. I stop eating at four, and I learned that from having lunch with Bruce Springsteen," Martin said. "That's really true."

Martin made the change last year after having lunch with Springsteen and his wife, Patti Scialfa.

"I was on a really strict diet anyway, but I was like, 'Bruce looks even more in shape than me.' And Patti says, 'He's only eating one meal a day,'" Martin recalled. "So I was like, 'Well, there we go. There's my next challenge.'"

As Martin mentioned on the podcast, he'd long been cognizant of what he puts in his body. Back in 2016, for instance, Martin told Fresh 102.7 that he followed the 6:1 diet, in which you refrain from eating on the seventh day of the week and only drink water.

"Creativity is one of the benefits of it. I started doing it because I was sick one time, and this guy said to me, 'Try not eating for a day, it will make your body feel healthier,'" he explained. "And actually I did it and I found I could sing a bit better, and also I felt so grateful for food... and very grateful for everything in a way that I wasn't so much before."

"I think that the feeling of gratitude naturally brings out a joyous feeling," he added, "and when you are hungry you are very focused, so both sides of it help creativity."

"I eat dinner early in the evening," she said. "I do a nice intermittent fast. I usually eat something about 12. In the morning, I'll have some things that won't spike my blood sugar. So I have coffee, but I really like soup for lunch. I have bone broth for lunch a lot of the days."

"I try to do one hour of movement, so I'll either take a walk or I'll do Pilates or I'll do my Tracy Anderson. And then I get in the sauna. I dry brush and then I get in the sauna. So I do my infrared sauna for 30 minutes," Paltrow added. "And then for dinner I try to eat, you know, according to paleo. So lots of vegetables. It's really important for me to support my detox."

As for the backlash she's received for her unconventional wellness practices, Paltrow said, "I just let it go, because I realized you're never, ever going to be able to win everybody over. And the pursuit of trying to win somebody over is so awful."

