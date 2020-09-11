Chris Hemsworth Says He'd Fire His Longtime Personal Trainer If He Went on 'The Bachelor'

Chris Hemsworth shut down his longtime pal and personal trainer, Luke Zocchi's, search for love on television. The Australian fitness buff appeared on the Fitzy & Wippa podcast recently where he talked about turning down the opportunity to appear on the Australian version of The Bachelor.

"I actually did get asked to do a camera test but I said no," Zocchi said when asked if he'd ever consider the show.

The podcast hosts asked Zocchi if he consulted the Thor star about doing the reality show and he replied, "You know, I actually said it as a joke and he said, 'If you get on The Bachelor, I will fire you.'"

It's likely the comment was made in jest as Hemsworth and Zocchi are childhood pals. Turns out, Zocchi did not need The Bachelor to find love.

He admitted to falling for a "Swedish backpacker" who was visiting Byron, Australia, where he's currently residing.

Though Hemsworth wasn't overly supportive of Zocchi's Bachelor quest, Zocchi shared his support of the actor's latest film, Extraction, back in April.

"I was lucky enough to work on this film and it was full on!! " Zocchi captioned a pic with Hemsworth. "The stunts are mental and I don’t think I have ever seen the big feller work so hard on a film👊🏽"

For more from Hemsworth's on-screen body transformations, watch the clip below.